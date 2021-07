Tonight: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Very humid, with lows around 70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Very humid, with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Humid, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Thursday through Saturday: Mostly sunny. Very humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s.