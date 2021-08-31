Isolated shower or storm through Wednesday morning, most areas stay dry









We’re watching a complex of showers and storms weaken as it moves through the Four States early this afternoon. There will continue to be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm through Wednesday morning, but most areas should stay dry after this area of rain moves through.

From this afternoon through Friday, high temperatures are expected to be in the lower-90s and the heat index may briefly hit 100 degrees.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, most areas should stay dry, but there is a small chance of a shower.

