Isolated shower or storm this evening, long stretch of dry weather to follow

Rest of today: Mostly sunny, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon. Most areas will remain dry. Breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine, with highs in the upper-80s.

Friday: Abundant sunshine, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the lower-90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the mid-90s.

