Isolated Shower or Storm Memorial Day but Not a Washout









There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm for Memorial Day, but not everyone will see rain and it won’t be raining all the time. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans for Memorial Day- just take an umbrella, keep an eye to the sky and if thunder roars, go indoors. Otherwise, it looks like a fairly pleasant day — just a bit chilly, with highs only in the upper-60s. Monday night into Tuesday night will likely feature a better chance for showers and storms. Total precipitation amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch for most of the area through Tuesday night. Locally heavier amounts will be possible with any heavier showers or storms.

It will stay unseasonably cool for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will still be below normal as we rebound into the low to mid-70s. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will remain possible for Wednesday and Thursday.

For Friday through the weekend, temperatures will be closer to where they should be for early June — right around the 80 degree mark. Much of Friday should be dry — with a good deal of sunshine possible — but we’ll keep a small chance of a shower or storm in the forecast. Chances for showers and storms will increase as we head through next weekend.

Have a great Memorial Day!