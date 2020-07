A cool front is moving into the Four States tonight and will be the focus for showers and storms. The best chance for widespread rain is this evening but this front will stall over our area tonight. This will lead to additional showers and storms on a daily basis for most of this week. We could see between 3 and 4 inches of rain through Saturday.

This will also result in cooler temperatures. Highs this week are only in the 80s.