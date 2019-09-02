Hurricane Dorian Update 9/2/19

MIAMI, Fl.-Dorian is slowly moving to the west at 1 MPH over Grand Bahama Island bringing 155 MPH sustained winds and heavy damage.

The storm has weakened to a high end Category 4 storm and is on track move northwest just east of the eastern Florida coast from Tuesday and through early Wednesday. From Wednesday through early Friday Hurricane Dorian is expected to weaken and move just east of the Southeast coast and turning northeast impacting cities and towns along the beaches of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Up welling from deeper waters near the Bahamas will weaken the storm and then southwesterly shear will slow down the winds within the storm. A weakening ridge to the north will allow Dorian to move to the northwest by Tuesday. A trough will help the storm turn toward the northeast track by Wednesday.