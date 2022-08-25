We are in for a few more warm days. The humidity starts to make a return by saturday. This will give us a better chance for rain now as we get into the second part of the weekend. It looks as though we will see cooler weather coming in next week, too.

There is cooler weather trying to move into Northern Kansas and missouri. A few storms developed earlier but this has since stalled out to the north of us. We will see a slight increase in humidity tomorrow which could lead to an isolated shower or storm north of Joplin in Pittsburg. These will be pretty spotty and won’t last long. Otherwise look for a high of 93 with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. We are still breezy and warm on Saturday. Any chances for isolated storms by then should be across Central Missouri.

By Sunday the chance for rain starts to pick up for all of us though. And we will start to see a slight cooling trend. High temperatures for much of next week will be in the upper 80s. The chance for rain will continue through at least Tuesday.