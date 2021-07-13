Humidity Returns, Most Areas Dry through Thursday









Mostly sunny skies are expected through Wednesday, with highs today and tomorrow in the lower-90s and increasing humidity.

There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, but most precipitation should hold off until Thursday night. Off-and-on showers and storms will then be possible from Friday through at least Monday as a front stalls over the Four States.

Highs should still be around 90 for Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s for Friday through Monday. Look for a slight decreasing trend in temperatures each day.