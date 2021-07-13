Humidity Returns, Most Areas Dry through Thursday

Local Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly sunny skies are expected through Wednesday, with highs today and tomorrow in the lower-90s and increasing humidity.

There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, but most precipitation should hold off until Thursday night. Off-and-on showers and storms will then be possible from Friday through at least Monday as a front stalls over the Four States.

Highs should still be around 90 for Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s for Friday through Monday. Look for a slight decreasing trend in temperatures each day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission