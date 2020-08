High pressure is centered across Northern Missouri tonight which is giving us a southeast wind. As a result, lows will only fall into the middle sixties. We start a warming trend Thursday with highs back in the middle eighties and a slight increase in the humidity. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.

We are in for a hot and humid weekend. Highs in the middle nineties and the heat index around 100 during the afternoons.