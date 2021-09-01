Humidity increases through week; Few rain chances into Labor Day Weekend

A heat advisory has been issued for Craig and Mayes counties in NE Oklahoma through 7pm Wednesday due to heat indices over 100 possible this afternoon. The only time that area could see some relief is when isolated storms pop up this afternoon. These rain chances should stay mostly to the south and east of Joplin today, and we should all stay dry through Thursday and most of Friday.

A cold front will approach us late Friday and rain is possible into Saturday. Note that this will not be a washout, but 1″ of rain is possible to have fallen by Sunday morning. We’ll be slightly cooler and dry for Sunday, but we should warm back up for Labor Day on Monday.