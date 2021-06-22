Humidity Increases through Friday, Heavy Rain Possible Friday Night-Saturday









After dropping to a low of 53 degrees Tuesday morning, we’ll see milder conditions for tonight. Lows look to drop into the lower-60s with clear skies by the time we wake up Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. It will be a breezy day, with southerly wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. Humidity will start to increase by the time we hit the afternoon.

The heat will really return for Thursday and Friday, with both days featuring highs in the lower-90s and plenty of humidity. There’s a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday and Friday, but most areas should stay dry until Friday evening.

There will be a good chance of widespread showers and storms from Friday evening into Satuday evening. A widespread inch or more of rainfall is expected, with some locations receiving 2-3 inches or locally more. This could lead to flooding concerns across the Four States.

From Sunday to Tuesday, an isolated shower or storm will be possible, but precipitation will not be as widespread. Look for highs cooling to mid-80s for this time frame.

Have a great Wednesday!