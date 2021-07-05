Humidity Increases This Week, Rain Chances Increase This Weekend









Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper-80s to around 90.

There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday out ahead of a cold front, but most areas will stay dry.

Behind the front, highs temperatures will fall to the mid-80s for Thursday, though it will still be very humid.

The hottest day of the week looks to be Friday, with highs in the lower-90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees.

A stronger cold front will approach the area this weekend, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms from Friday night through Saturday night.

By Sunday, less humid and cooler air will filter in, with highs in the lower-80s.