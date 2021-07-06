Humidity Increases, Best Chance for Rain Saturday Night









Dry conditions are expected through the first half of Wednesday, before a weak cold front brings a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

After a high of 90 Wednesday, we’ll cool a bit to the upper-80s for Thursday. The warmest day of the week still looks to be Friday, with highs in the lower-90s and dewpoints in the lower-70s leading to heat index values around 100.

A stronger cold front will approach the area for the weekend, bringing a chance of isolated showers and storms during the daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, the best chance of rain looks to come overnight Saturday night.

We’ll be briefly cooler and less humid for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.