Hottest Weather Expected Thursday and Friday, Much Cooler Early Next Week









Happy Wednesday!

We’re in the hottest stretch of the year so far and we can expect highs in the mid to upper-90s through Friday. Humid conditions are expected, leading to heat index values around 100 degrees. The highest humidity looks to come Thursday, when we could see some heat indices approaching 105 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the week.

We’ll have a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday night, but we’ll stay dry during the daylight hours of Friday and Saturday. Highs will cool down a bit to the lower-90s for the weekend. We’ll once again have a small chance of a shower or storm for Sunday, but most areas should stay dry.

A slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm will enter the picture for Monday, but precipitation should still be on the isolated side. We’ll be much cooler for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s, which is actually below normal for this time of year. We’ll keep a small chance of a shower or storm in the forecast for Tuesday.

Have a great day!