Hottest Day Today, Much Cooler Early Next Week









Happy Thursday!

There is currently an area of showers and embedded thunderstorms around the Kansas City metro area and points northward. These are falling apart as they move to the south, but it’s not out of the question that a shower or thundershower could survive as it makes its way to the Four States this morning. Most locations, however, will stay dry.

Today looks to be the hottest day of our current heat wave, with highs climbing into the upper-90s. Dewpoints in the 70s will lead to heat indices in the 100-105 degree range. We’ll stay warm for Friday, with highs in the mid-90s and humidity once again making it feel more like 100-105.

The weekend looks slightly cooler, with highs in the lower-90s.

We stay dry until Sunday night into Monday, when we’ll have a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Things really start to cool off early next week, with highs around 80 Monday and only reaching the mid to upper-70s Tuesday. Highs will climb back toward the mid-80s Wednesday but with much less humidity. We’ll again have a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm for Wednesday, but most locations look to remain dry at this time.

Have a great day!