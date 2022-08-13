







We are likely to be hot once again tomorrow but we should continue to remain relatively dry. Rain Chances will increase into next week which should also bring us a nice cooldown as well. We haven’t seen much across the Four States today except temperatures well into the 90s and some locations seeing heat index values in the 100s. This is likely to remain the case for the rest of the weekend thanks to a strong upper level high off to our west.

We will likely see our pattern change into our Monday where a backdoor front makes its way into the Four States and gives us our rain chances especially into our Tuesday. This rainfall will bring much needed relief as some of the area is still experiencing an extreme drought. Before we can get this relief though we must endure more heat into tomorrow where highs are likely going to be in the 90s and 100s for some locations.

Tonight expect a low around 71 where we will be a bit warmer tonight and see a few more clouds with a south wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow expect a high around 100 with continued heat and some possible stray clouds with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour shifting west. We will see the heat continue for a couple more days before the rain chances increase by Tuesday and our temperatures drop below average for a while.