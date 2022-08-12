We are going to see a warm weekend once again. High temperatures will be in the 90s with the heat index near 100. Storms will be possible Tuesday followed by some cooler weather for much of next week. Tonight it is still warm and clear in Joplin. Temperatures are still in the 90s right now at the airport. We have a light Southeast wind. It’s a little warmer back into Southeast Kansas where we have made it into the mid-90s from Parsons through Chanute and Coffeyville.

Otherwise still in the ’80s around Monett. We will see the warmer weather continuing as we head into this weekend. High pressure has been sliding to the east of us which will give us a breezy South wind. This will pick up to possibly 15 miles an hour at times tomorrow.

We see these dry conditions continuing into tomorrow night too. We will see a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. Look for a high tomorrow of 96. The heat index again around 100. Through Sunday the cooler weather stays bottled up across the northern plains. This will ensure another warm day Sunday and even Monday.

As we look into next week though we see the chance for showers in a few thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will also bring in some cooler weather with highs only in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.