Hot & humid Friday; Rain chances increase overnight

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Craig and Mayes counties in Oklahoma from 12-8 p.m. today due to expected heat indices over 105°. The rest of the Four States will still be hot & humid with heat indices over 100° later today, so remember to stay hydrated through Friday. Isolated storms are possible near Nevada, Stockton, Iola and Fort Scott through the morning hours, but rain should mainly stay to our north today. Everyone will see rain as we head into the overnight hours and into the weekend.









After midnight, rain chances amp up, and we will see scattered showers and storms stick with us on-and-off through the weekend and even into next week. Totals through the weekend will be anywhere between 1-3″, and this could lead to localized minor flooding since each of these storms will be associated with heavy downpours–as well as lightning and gusty winds. Isolated storms are also possible just about each day of the coming week, but temperatures should drop into the lower 80s. Stay tuned!