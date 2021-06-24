Hot & humid through end of week; Rain chances increase into weekend

Summer-like heat is returning to the Four States today, and it will stick with us through the beginning of the weekend. A large rain system is expected to cause flash flooding over central Missouri through Thursday, and that system should just miss us to the north this morning. Areas near Nevada, Chanute and maybe even Pittsburg and Parsons may see a little rain today, but it is likely that most of us will stay dry. We’ll just be seeing breezy and humid conditions with heat indices over 100. Much of tomorrow will be similar to today–the exception being that storms will begin to develop in the evening and stick with us through the weekend.









Heavy rain is possible for the Four States through the weekend, potentially adding up to 2-4 inches by Monday morning. The reason for these multiple rain chances is a cold front that will stall across SE Kansas through the weekend, finally expected to push across the area on Sunday. After Sunday, the Midwest and Great Plains will be entering an active weather pattern where there is a small chance for pop-up thunderstorms just about every day in the coming week. Stay tuned as we navigate this tricky forecast!