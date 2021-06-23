Hot and Humid Thursday-Friday, Heavy Rain Friday Night-Saturday Night

Tonight will be warmer than we’ve been the last couple of nights, with lows in the mid-70s. Mostly clear skies are expected. It will be very humid, with southerly winds of 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times,

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday, with windy conditions. A few gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, with very humid conditions continuing. Heat index values will be around the 100 degree mark.

Breezy conditions continue for Friday. Much of the day should be dry and feature a good deal of sunshine, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It will once again be very humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values around 105 degrees.

Showers and storms are likely from Friday night into Saturday night. Localized flooding will be possible. A widespread inch of rainfall is expected, with some locations receiving 2-4 inches or even more. Highs for Saturday will be a bit cooler thanks to the rain- in the upper-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday and Tuesday look dry for the most part, but a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out as a front remains near the area. Highs for both days will remain in the mid-80s.

A slightly better chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will exist on Wednesday, with highs still in the mid-80s.

Have a great rest of your week!

