Hot and humid Friday; Strong storms possible late Saturday

Triple digit heat indices return to the Four States this afternoon, so make sure you have those water bottles and sunscreen bottles handy if you’re heading out this Friday!

Tomorrow will begin similarly to today, but clouds will increase, and storms are possible Saturday evening. Some of these could be strong to severe–with the primary threats being strong wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and flash flooding. The best chance to see this is between 5-10 p.m. Saturday, so make sure to stay weather aware through tomorrow and into Sunday morning.

We are expected to cool down considerably by Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures should warm back up to average July conditions by the middle of next week.