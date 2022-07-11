Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s today with a slight heat index near 102° this afternoon. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy overnight as a cold front moves over the Four States. As we cool to the lower 70s tomorrow morning, rain chances will increase mainly to our north. Early Tuesday could feature some showers over areas like Nevada, Stockton, Fort Scott, Chanute & Iola, but this system is expected to fall apart before it can drop rain on areas closer to the I-44 corridor. Regardless of rain chances, everyone will be a touch cooler and less humid through Tuesday.

We’ll warm back into the upper 90s and near 100° by the end of this week, and heat index values will likely be well above the actual temperatures by then. This heat wave looks to lead us into the weekend and through next week, as well.