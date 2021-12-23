Holiday warm-up begins today; Winds pick up through Friday

Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s this afternoon as cloud cover increases and southerly winds gust up to 25 MPH. Winds will be a little stronger overnight and into Friday as temperatures propel into the 70s, potentially tying or breaking record high temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas in the Four States.

A cold front will be moving over northern Kansas and Missouri late Friday, possibly providing a few sprinkles that Santa may run into over the Four States. Most should stay dry through this weekend, even as another system cools us down into Monday and brings rain to our north again.

We’ll be watching a stronger cold front by the middle of next week that could bring us some higher rain chances and a bigger cool down into the end of the year. Stay tuned!