Highs in the 90s Through Friday









Happy Monday!

We’re looking at hot and humid conditions continuing this week, with highs in the low to mid-90s expected through Friday. It won’t be quite as humid as we were last week, but you’ll still notice it if you’re outside for an extended period of time. The hottest day of the week currently looks to be Wednesday, when we’re forecasting a high of 95.

Dry conditions are expected until at least Thursday. We’ll introduce a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Friday through the weekend, though most locations should remain dry.

Temperatures will cool slightly to the mid to upper-80s for the weekend.