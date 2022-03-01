Temperatures are in the 70s to begin the month of March. We’ll see sunny skies and a slight breeze out of the southwest this week, which will create a fire weather concern since we’re also seeing dry conditions. Clouds and winds will increase into Friday ahead of a strong cold front this weekend. This could create some showers and thunderstorms through this weekend and could even linger into early next week. We’re still narrowing down the exact timing, locations and totals expected from this event, so stay tuned this week! Temperatures will cool below average behind this system.







