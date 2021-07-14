High heat indices return; Rain chances increase late tomorrow

Today (Wednesday) will likely be the last completely dry day of the 7-day forecast. Moisture will still be here in the form of humidity today, but a nice southerly breeze could give us slight relief of the heat.

Areas in SE Kansas could see some afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow, but rain chances increase for everyone after about 6 p.m. Thursday evening. This will stick with us on-and-off through the night into Friday morning. Some storms could be strong and develop heavy, but quick, bands of rain.

Friday through Monday shows many chances for rain, but the best chance to see them develop is in the afternoon each day. Note that there will be plenty of dry time through the 7-day forecast, so it will be important to monitor the interactive radar found on our website and mobile app to see what’s happening in your area through the weekend.