High heat and humidity continue; Cooler with rain by weekend

The Heat Advisory continues for all of the Four States through Thursday, due to heat index values near 105 each afternoon. Chances for rain should hold off until late Thursday night–then, we will see on-and-off showers and storms Friday through Sunday. This rain is along a cold front that will cool us down slightly into the weekend. Note: This system will not be a washout, and plenty of dry time is expected. The early part of next week is trending drier at this time, but an afternoon pop-up storm or two cannot be ruled out.