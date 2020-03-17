Heavy Rain Tuesday Night & Wednesday Morning









Scattered showers and storms will arrive late this evening and last through Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is the main risk with an inch of rain possible through midday along with some small hail. Highs will reach the lower 70s Wednesday but it will be breezy.

An upper level low will move into the Four States Wednesday night bring more storms. The setup with this round would favor severe storms including damaging wind, large hail and brief tornadoes. The time from looks to be after midnight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain is also a concern. Through Thursday we could see 2″ to almost 4″ of rain.

Breezy and colder weather will spread into the area by Friday but this will bring dry air along with it for a few days.