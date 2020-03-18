Heavy Rain, Severe Storms Possible Into Thursday Morning







We are warm and breezy this evening but rain moves back into the Four States after midnight.

Strong to severe storms are possible overnight and early Thursday as an upper level low moves into the Plains. Heavy rain is likely with some areas getting between one and two inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon. We’ll see non thunderstorm wind gusts near 40 miles an hour Thursday.

Much cooler air filters in behind this system but it will bring dry weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the 40s Friday with 50s Saturday.