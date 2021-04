A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Mongtomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties until 8 PM and for Barton, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford and Vernon counties until 6 PM. Wind gusts to 45 mph will remain possible in these areas throughout the evening. For the rest of the Four States, gusts to 40 mph will be possible, especially early in the evening.

It won't be as windy Tuesday, but gusts up around 30 mph will be possible. Much of Tuesday looks to be dry, with just mainly cloudy skies. With the additional cloud cover, we'll stay warm, but not quite as warm as Monday. Highs for Tuesday look to reach the upper-70s. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon across southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, but most of the area should start seeing rain Tuesday night. This rain will last all the way through the first half of Thusday.