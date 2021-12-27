Heavy rain possible with tonight’s storm system

Temperatures won’t move too much through your Monday, but clouds will increase ahead of a rather large rain system tonight. After midnight, showers and thunderstorms will move across the Four States, with the main threat being heavy rain lingering well into Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Rainfall totals will likely be between 0.5-1.5″ with locally higher amounts to our northeast. Some of these storms could create localized flooding in some parts of the Four States during tomorrow’s morning commute, so stay tuned for updates!

We should stay mostly dry through Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning before another rain system will move across the Four States as we may be ringing in the New Year. Temperatures will likely cool well below average behind this system. We’ll keep you updated through the week.