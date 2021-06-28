Heavy Rain Possible with Off-and-On Showers and Storms through Thursday









A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Barton, Bourbon, Cedar, Cherokee, Crawford, Dade, Jasper and Vernon counties until 7 AM Tuesday. Additional rainfall amounts between 1-3 inches will be possible across much of the area through Thursday. While it won’t be raining all the time, off-and-on showers and thunderstorms through Thursday will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, which could exacerbate local flooding concerns.

By Friday, precipitation is expected to become more isolated. For the 4th of July weekend, there is a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but if you have outdoor plans, there’s a good chance you will get through them dry. A good deal of sunshine is possible as well.

High temperatures in the low to mid-80s are expected from today through Wednesday. Very humid conditions will be possible Wednesday. We’ll cool down to the upper-70s Thursday, but we’ll return to the low to mid-80s Friday. Highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s can be expected for the 4th of July weekend.

Have a great Monday and stay dry!