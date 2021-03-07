Heavy Rain Possible Wednesday Night through the Weekend









It was a mostly sunny Sunday and much of the same is expected for Monday—only a couple degrees warmer—in the upper-60s to near 70. We remain under the influence of high pressure for the next 36 hours or so before clouds begin to increase on Tuesday and especially Wednesday out ahead of our next system.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 over the next few days. Thursday is now looking like our best chance of reaching the lower 70s.

Winds should stay around 10 to 15 mph most of tonight before southerly gusts ramp back up again tomorrow. Windy conditions will continue throughout the week. We could see gusts reach 40 mph at times.

The big weather story is going to be chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday night and lasting through the weekend. It’s possible that portions of northeastern Oklahoma could see a few showers beginning during the day on Wednesday, but precipitation should hold off until Wednesday night for the vast majority of the Four States. While it won’t be raining all the time, we are expecting several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall—especially for Friday.

After a strong cold front goes through, high temperatures will fall below normal for the weekend, with lower 50s looking very possible for highs next Sunday.