Once again we have scattered showers moving across the Four States tonight. This will continue into Tuesday. It could include some heavy rain at times. Otherwise look for cooler weather for this week.

We do have a very strong area of low pressure moving across the Northern Plains. This is tapping into the Gulf of Mexico for good fetch of moisture the showers and storms. Behind this we are going to see a cooler north wind. Lows tonight should all be in the 40s. The showers should pick up again by 10:00 tonight. This will last into tomorrow. The rain doesn’t start to taper off until tomorrow afternoon. We will see a breezy northwest wind in the afternoon. Look for a high of 53 tomorrow. We could see a few wind gusts around 20 miles an hour.

High pressure begins to build in behind this going into Wednesday. This will start to allow a little warmer weather to come in for later this week. Highs will still only be in the 60s though. Look for a chance of rain on Friday. Then Halloween looks to be dry with temperatures in the 60s again.