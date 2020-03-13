Heavy Rain Possible Friday Night, Early Saturday





The upper-level low that has kept the rain in our forecast this week is finally starting to move east. It still has to pass across the Southern Plain which happens tonight and tomorrow. This will bring us an increased chance for rain. We will see these showers developing after 9 tonight. Heavy heavy rains possible overnight. Showers will start to taper off after lunch time tomorrow. It will be cloudy and cool through the day though. Most areas will see between a half of an inch and an inch of rain. Some areas south of the interstate could be closer to 2 in but that should be fairly local eyes.

The forecast tomorrow has showers ending around noon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with an East Wind. Through the weekend we are dry on Sunday with hiding your 50. We start to warm up next week but the chance for rain will increase as well. We could even see a few thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday. Over the next week one to three inches of rain will be possible