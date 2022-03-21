After a beautiful & sunny weekend, clouds will quickly increase through Monday morning ahead of a large rain system for the Four States. Scattered showers will begin to the southwest near lunchtime and quickly become widespread by the early afternoon. Heavy rain and even some thunder looks likely through the afternoon and evening commute home today. This will continue through midnight tonight before some dry time into tomorrow morning. 1-1.5″ of rain are likely just today and tonight alone.





By Tuesday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are possible mainly along and east of I-49, and some of them could be strong to severe. A few isolated showers are possible through Wednesday, but most of Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, cloudy and breezy. Rain chances won’t be zero until Thursday morning, but clouds will stick around and temperatures will be well below average. We’ll warm back into the 60s with sunshine by Friday and into the coming weekend.