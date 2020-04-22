Heavy Rain Into Wednesday Night, Flash Flood Watch









A strong storm system is coming together across Oklahoma but the risk for severe storms is now across southern parts of Oklahoma and into Texas. We still have heavy rain affecting the Four States and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma through this evening.

Rain will taper off by early Thursday and we’ll see dry weather tomorrow. By early Friday morning showers and storms are likely. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain is possible once again. The chance for rain continues into early Saturday.