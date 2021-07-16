Heavy rain for Friday morning; Isolated afternoon storms through weekend

Many of us may have woken up to storms early Friday morning. This system brought heavy rain with it–some areas saw around 3″ from last night alone! Flash Flood Watches are in effect for all of the Four States through the morning hours, so give yourself extra time out the door this morning, and find an alternate route if you find standing water on roadways. Rain should come to an end by lunchtime.

Friday midday should be mostly dry and cloudy. In the afternoon, there is a good chance for isolated storms to pop-up across the Four States. This trend will stick with us overnight and into Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Your weekend will be mostly dry, but there is a chance for isolated storms, and each afternoon holds the highest probability for them to form.

Rain could linger into Monday, but clouds will clear out by Tuesday. Next week will begin with temperatures below average, but we’ll warm up with plenty of sunshine by the middle of the coming week.