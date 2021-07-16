Heavy Rain Done, Isolated Shower or Storm Through the Weekend









Tonight: Partly cloudy. An stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Very humid, with lows around 70.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Very humid, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Humid, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Very humid, with highs in the upper-80s to around 90.