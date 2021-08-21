Heat wave starts Sunday









For tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will remain dry.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for northeast Oklahoma from noon to 8 PM Sunday. Heat indices could reach 110 degrees here, with 100 degree heat index values expected for the rest of the Four States. Partly cloudy skies are again expected for Sunday, with a very small chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Most areas will remain dry, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper-90s and heat indices up around 100 degrees.

The worst day for combined heat and humidity looks to be Wednesday, with highs in the upper-90s and heat index values up to 110 degrees across the Four States.

Mainly sunny skies should continue from Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s. The chance of a shower or storm is not zero, but expect most areas to stay dry. A cold front will come through the area at some point between next weekend and the following week. If it takes a while for the front to get here, the hottest conditions could continue right through next weekend. When the front does arrive, it will also increase our rain chances once again.

Have a great Sunday!