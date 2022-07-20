After a very weak cold front moved across the Four States this morning, winds shifted out of the northwest. While that will provide a nice breeze today, temperatures will still warm over 100° with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will cool a little more, as we should see lows in the lower 70s by Thursday morning. Then, low temperatures will near 80° each night with highs remaining over 100° through at least the end of July. There is a glimmer of hope with some rain chances into early next week, but this system wants to stay to our north right now. This could change since it is still several days out, so we’ll keep you updated.









