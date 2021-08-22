Heat indices up to 110 degrees Monday-Thursday









Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with an isolated sprinkle or thundershower possible before midnight. It will be very muggy, with lows in the mid-70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the Four States beginning Monday. Heat indices up to 110 degrees will be possible each afternoon and evening from Monday through Thursday, with plenty of sunshine expected.

Friday will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s, but humidity should lessen a bit, leading to heat index values closer to 100.

It will remain mostly sunny and humid next weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s. A cold front will come through potentially as early as next Sunday but may hold off until next week. If the front does come through Sunday, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but if the front holds off until next week, sunny skies and dangerous heat could continue through part of next week.

Have a great Monday!