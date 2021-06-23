Heat indices return; Rain chances increase through end of week

I hope you were able to enjoy yesterday’s cool and comfortable conditions because summer-like heat and humidity slowly returns throughout Wednesday and into Thursday. Morning temperatures today are in the lower 60s, but we will return to the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s this afternoon. Tomorrow, those heat indices will be over 100 and the chance for showers and storms return through the end of the week and into the weekend. Here’s your latest forecast:









Showers and storms will be isolated tomorrow (Thursday) and mainly reserved for areas closer to Kansas City. However, some of those storms could be strong to severe if they reach the northern part of the Four States. Rain will become scattered to widespread Friday evening through the weekend, where heavy rain is possible. We will have to watch for flooding threats as a few inches of rain cannot be ruled out through the weekend. Temperatures should settle back into the middle to upper 80s by the middle of next week.