Heat Indices Over 100 Through Friday; Cooler Weather Expected Next Week

The forecast remains the same…hot and humid conditions continue through the end of the week. Increasing humidity values will provide heat indices above 100° for Thursday and Friday. A Heat Advisory is not likely to be issued at this time, but water and sunscreen will be crucial during time spent outside. It is also important to limit your time outside in the afternoon due to such high temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday will likely still be warm with heat index values nearing 100°, but the first day of summer and Father’s Day (Sunday) will end with a few chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of Sunday will be dry until a cold front moves over us by Monday morning. On-and-off rain chances will continue through Monday as cooler air funnels in from the north. Temperatures will be near average by Tuesday with little to no humidity through Wednesday.