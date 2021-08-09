Heat indices between 100-110 in the Four States this week









A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southwest Missouri, as well as Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford counties in southeast Kansas until 8 PM Thursday, for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties in southeast Kansas until 8 PM Wednesday, and for Delaware and Ottawa counties in northeast Oklahoma until 8 PM this evening. Expect heat indices to range between 100 and 110 across all of the Four States each afternoon and evening from today through Thursday.

For the rest of today, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the lower-90s. A passing shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out, but most areas should remain dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper-90s.

Much of Thursday should feature dry conditions as well, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

From Friday through the weekend, mainly dry conditions are expected, though there will once again be an outside chance of a pop-up shower or storm. I wouldn’t worry about canceling any outdoor activities due to these small rain chances, but keep an eye to the sky. After highs in the lower-90s for Friday, we’ll cool a bit towards the upper-80s for the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Monday and stay cool!