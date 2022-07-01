The heat index returns for the first day of July, nearing 100° this afternoon as actual high temperatures will warm into the middle 90s. There is a slight chance for some pop-up afternoon showers and storms today, but that chance should stay mostly to our north. We’ll all be dry overnight as we only cool into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Non-severe showers and storms will pop up Saturday and Sunday, with the best chance being in the afternoon and mostly to the north. Most of the weekend will be dry, but when thunder roars, go indoors. The rain likely wouldn’t last long, but a quick heavy downpour could lead to a half inch of rain or so, which is welcomed as a lot of us are entering drought conditions.

We should completely dry out by Monday, July 4th, but temperatures will warm well above average. Some temperatures will warm to near 100° next week, and we’re not tracking really any relief from the heat and humidity, except a slight rain chance by next Thursday. Stay updated with the latest forecast.