Temperatures will warm into the 90s for the last day of June, but we’re still dealing with low humidity. Dew point temperatures will increase overnight as we only cool into the 70s. The heat index near 100° will return tomorrow, ahead of some weekend rain chances.

Note that there will be PLENTY of dry time through Saturday & Sunday, and not everyone will see rain at the same time. These will isolated to scattered showers and storms popping up across the Four States–beginning Saturday afternoon and ending Sunday night.

We should be dry as rain chances move east on the Fourth, but temperatures will sky rocket into the upper 90s. Excessive heat will return to the area with heat index values even higher than that through at least the middle of July.