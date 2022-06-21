The First Day of Summer will see a lot of sunshine with 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight, since today is the longest day of the year. High temperatures will warm into the middle 90s as the heat index will near 100° this afternoon. Clouds will increase into the overnight hours, and we’ll cool into the middle 70s.

Showers and storms will pop up across the Four States Wednesday afternoon, but not everyone will see this, and the rain won’t last very long. This will lead us into Thursday, as well, before drying out by Friday.

Dangerous heat and humidity is likely as we warm to near 100° Friday and Saturday with heat indices near 110° at times. A cold front will pass over us on Sunday, bringing us another rain chance and cooler temperatures into early next week.