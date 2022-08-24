





The warmer weather is making a return for this week. We will also start to see the humidity on The rise by late Friday into saturday. Then we will start to see better chances for rain by Sunday.

The humidity hasn’t been too bad today and lows will fall into the middle 60s. We have a Northeast wind on the Northern side of a storm system along the coastline. This is bringing in lower humidity for us tonight and tomorrow. There is another boundary to the north of us that will start to move in our direction by late week. Until then though we will see I mostly sunny sky tomorrow with just a few clouds increasing late. That next boundary will still be near Kansas city. We stay dry tomorrow with a high of 92. We will have a Southeast wind turning around to the northeast.

Then by Friday we start to see the humidity increasing. This will give us the chance for a few isolated showers Friday afternoon. These will be very spotty and driven by daytime heating. Any storms dissipate by the evening so it shouldn’t affect any of the high school games this week.

Temperatures through the weekend though will still be near 90. We will see the chance for showers picking up by Sunday into early next week. We should start to see a little bit of a cool down around the middle of next week.