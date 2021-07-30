Heat alerts remain in effect through Saturday evening









An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening for southeast Kansas and Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Vernon counties in southwest Missouri.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Saturday evening for northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas and Barry county in southwest Missouri.

Heat indices between 105 and 115 remain possible across all of the Four States through this time.

Mostly clear skies are expected from tonight into at least the first half of Saturday, with lows tonight in the mid-70s and highs Saturday in the mid to upper-90s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase from later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds the primary threat. A few showers will remain possible through Sunday as a secondary cold front pushes through the Four States. Partly to mostly sunny skies will return for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the mid-80s from Sunday through Thursday.

Another warm-up begins Friday, with highs returning to the 90 degree mark once again.

Have a great weekend!